CRBs to adopt new system quashing blacklisting of defaulters

President William Ruto has announced that his administration will work closely with Credit Reference Bureaus (CRBs) to eliminate arbitrary blacklisting of loan defaulters.

Dr Ruto proposed a system of credit score rating which he said will provide borrowers with an opportunity to manage their creditworthiness.

Dr Ruto announced this new directive while delivering his inaugural speech during his swearing-in ceremony as Kenya's fifth President at Kasarani Stadium on Tuesday.

