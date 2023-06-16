News

Comparison of Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda budgets for 2023/24

On 15 June, the finance ministers of Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda went to their respective parliaments to read out their countries' budget policies for the fiscal year 2023/2024.
 
Their receptions were as contrasting as their spending estimates.

While Tanzania's finance minister was greeted with cheers, his Kenyan counterpart was met with a walkout by the opposition.

Read: Junet Mohamed reveals why Azimio MPs walked out during budget reading

Here is a comparison of the three budgets;

Kenya's National Treasury and Planning Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndung'u, a former central bank governor, presented his first Ksh3.6 trillion ($25.75 billion) budget for 2023/24.

In Tanzania, the Minister of Finance and Planning, Dr Mwigulu Nchemba, read out his third budget of $19.23 billion (Tsh44.38 trillion).

Uganda's $13.9 billion (Ush52.74 trillion) budget was presented by Finance Minister Matia Kasaija, who has held the post since March 2015.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.