Comparison of Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda budgets for 2023/24
On 15 June, the finance ministers of Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda went to their respective parliaments to read out their countries' budget policies for the fiscal year 2023/2024.
Their receptions were as contrasting as their spending estimates.
While Tanzania's finance minister was greeted with cheers, his Kenyan counterpart was met with a walkout by the opposition.
Here is a comparison of the three budgets;
Kenya's National Treasury and Planning Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndung'u, a former central bank governor, presented his first Ksh3.6 trillion ($25.75 billion) budget for 2023/24.
In Tanzania, the Minister of Finance and Planning, Dr Mwigulu Nchemba, read out his third budget of $19.23 billion (Tsh44.38 trillion).
Uganda's $13.9 billion (Ush52.74 trillion) budget was presented by Finance Minister Matia Kasaija, who has held the post since March 2015.