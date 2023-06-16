Comparison of Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda budgets for 2023/24

On 15 June, the finance ministers of Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda went to their respective parliaments to read out their countries' budget policies for the fiscal year 2023/2024.



Their receptions were as contrasting as their spending estimates.

While Tanzania's finance minister was greeted with cheers, his Kenyan counterpart was met with a walkout by the opposition.

Here is a comparison of the three budgets;

Kenya's National Treasury and Planning Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndung'u, a former central bank governor, presented his first Ksh3.6 trillion ($25.75 billion) budget for 2023/24.

In Tanzania, the Minister of Finance and Planning, Dr Mwigulu Nchemba, read out his third budget of $19.23 billion (Tsh44.38 trillion).