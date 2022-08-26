Chebukati should be behind bars, says Raila

By Nick Mwirigi

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga has expressed displeasure with the leadership of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), saying chairman Wafula Chebukati should not oversee elections, but rather be behind bars.

Speaking in Kakamega where he was drumming support for Azimio gubernatorial candidate Fernandez Barasa, Mr Odinga accused Mr Chebukati of bungling the presidential election.

"It is frustrating for voters to line up the whole day only for their efforts to be undermined by one person sitting in Nairobi allocating votes how he wishes," he said.