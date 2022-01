First Kenyan Attorney-General Charles Njonjo is dead. Njonjo died aged 101 on Sunday, January 2, at his home in Muthaiga, Nairobi, his family says. His body was, thereafter, taken to Lee Funeral Home, where it was prepared for interment. Njonjo’s family then proceeded to Kariokor Hindu Crematorium, where the former Attorney-General was cremated in the morning.