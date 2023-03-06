Bungoma 'Jesus' breaks silence on Easter crucifixion plot

The spiritual leader of the New Jerusalem sect in Bungoma, Jesus of Tongaren, has broken silence on a plot to crucify him on Easter.

According to the Bungoma 'Jesus'– whom nation.africa has established that his official name is Mr Eliud Simiyu – God showed him that the assailants attempting to lay him on the cross will be overcome with deep slumber.

“The old man (God) told me they will dream of hammering nails on the cross while in their sleep and wake up confused about why their arms are still moving,” he said.



