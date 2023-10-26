Baringo MCAs want Roads minister sacked over untrimmed beard

Members of County Assembly (MCAs) in Baringo yesterday debated a motion to impeach the County Executive Committee Member (CECM) for Public Works, Transport and Infrastructure Lekonaya Kibwalel, who is accused of "having an untrimmed beard" and "being a poor dresser".

The motion to remove CECM Kibwalel, moved by Kisanana ward representative Jacob Cheboiwo, was debated for about four hours.

Among the accusations levelled against the CECM by the MCAs are allegations of unkemptness.

“It is observed that the CECM keeps untrimmed beard…which is a conduct unbefitting of a public office holder,” wrote the MCAs in the motion.