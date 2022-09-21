Bar and restaurant owners in Murang’a ask MPs to take pay cuts

Bar and restaurant owners in Murang’a have asked Kenyan Members of Parliament (MPs) to slash off their allowances in a bid to cushion Kenyans from exorbitant taxation.

The entrepreneurs expressed their fear on the proposed increase of excise duty on alcoholic drinks by Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) that takes effect from October 1.

The Murang'a traders who are allied to Bar, Hotels and Liquor Traders Association during a press briefing on Tuesday in a Murang’a hotel said the timing for the new taxation rate comes when those who are in the liquor industry are trying to recover from the effects of Covid-19.