Embakasi East Member of Parliament (MP) Babu Owino has been presented at the Kilimani Law Courts on charges of engaging in subversive activities.

Mr Owino was arrested on Tuesday night, a day before the start of Azimio La Umoja's three-day nationwide anti-government protests.

The MP was earlier detained at Wang'uru police station in Kirinyaga and was escorted out under heavy security on Thursday morning.