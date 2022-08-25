Autopsy: Gichugu IEBC man Geoffrey Gitobu died from natural causes

Pathologists have ruled out foul play in the sudden mysterious death of Gichugu Constituency returning officer Geoffrey Gitobu.

The Independent Electoral and Boundary Commission (IEBC) official, preliminary investigations showed, died of natural causes.

Briefing the media after a postmortem that lasted for over two hours at Nanyuki Cottage Hospital mortuary, three pathologists said the Gichugu Constituency Returning officer died from a clot in the pulmonary vein.