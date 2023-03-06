Athlete breaks record for running from Kisumu to Mombasa in 13 days

Cyclist James Mwaura Mbugua has been on the road for 13 days, running from Kisumu to Mombasa, a distance of over 830 km, to raise awareness of congenital heart defects.

Mr Mbugua has raised Ksh120,000 for the treatment of children suffering from the defect through his charity run.

Congenital heart defects occur when a baby's heart develops abnormally during pregnancy. They are the most common type of birth defect and can change how the heart pumps blood, affecting the flow or blocking it completely.