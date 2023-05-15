Are Kenyans overtaxed? Here is President Ruto's take
Kenyans are not overtaxed, President William Ruto says, adding the public must get accustomed to the fact that the country cannot run on debt.
The President said so in a television interview on Sunday night, noting that as much as a country cannot tax itself into prosperity, it also cannot continuosly accumulate debt as this leads to bankruptcy.
He noted that Kenya's rate of tax as a percentage of the Gross Domestic Product is only 14 per cent, much lower than its peers such as Tunisia and South Africa, whose rates are between 23 and 28 per cent.