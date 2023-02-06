63 year-old Maseno alumnus 'reports' to alma mater in full uniform to mark golden jubilee
Mr Stephen Orot, a former student of Maseno School decided to return to his alma mater to mark 50 years after joining form one.
The 63-year-old created a buzz in Kisumu after showing up at the school address donned in full uniform, complete with a metal box, leaving onlookers wondering whether he was part of the form one cohort being admitted to the school today.
Mr Orot told Nation.Africa that the metal box was filled with shopping goodies for needy students in the school. He said that he was extending the kind gesture to less fortunate students since he was once in their shoes.