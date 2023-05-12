‘Yesu wa Tongaren’ to spend weekend in police cell
By Jesse Chenge
Bungoma Law Courts Principal Magistrate, Tom Mark Olando, has granted the Department of Criminal Investigation (DCI) a four-day detention order for Eliud Wekesa, also known as ‘Yesu wa Tongaren’.
The DCI had applied to the court to hold Mr. Wekesa for seven days while they investigate the New Jerusalem sect, which they allege is promoting radicalizing and religious extremism to its followers through its teachings.
Yesterday, the court allowed authorities to hold Mr. Wekesa overnight at Bungoma police station.
The case is set to be heard on Tuesday, 16th May.