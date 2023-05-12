‘Yesu wa Tongaren’ to spend weekend in police cell

Bungoma Law Courts Principal Magistrate, Tom Mark Olando, has granted the Department of Criminal Investigation (DCI) a four-day detention order for Eliud Wekesa, also known as ‘Yesu wa Tongaren’.

The DCI had applied to the court to hold Mr. Wekesa for seven days while they investigate the New Jerusalem sect, which they allege is promoting radicalizing and religious extremism to its followers through its teachings.