'Shame on Judiciary', says Raila in first speech since Supreme Court verdict

Azimio La Umoja One Kenya leader Raila Odinga has spoken publicly for the first time Thursday since the Supreme Court upheld the presidential election results, by lashing out at the verdict as unfair and a "mess".

Mr Odinga, who spoke angrily while in Mombasa, noted the whole Azimio family was shocked by the decision delivered by the Supreme Court.

Mr Odinga said he went to Zanzibar with his family to heal after the shock delivered by the apex court judgment.

He spoke at the Sarova Whitesands hotel in Mombasa where he had joined the top Azimio leaders for lunch.