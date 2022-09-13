Ruto reverts cargo clearance back to Mombasa Port
President William Ruto will make his first official tour as the fifth President to the Coast this week after ordering that all cargo clearance be reverted to Mombasa port. The declaration made Tuesday was received warmly by stakeholders who thanked Dr Ruto for honouring his campaign promise by reversing the directive issued by former President Uhuru Kenyatta.
Transfer of port services from Mombasa to the Nairobi and Naivasha Inland Container Depots (ICD) was a hot topic in the presidential campaigns in Mombasa and Nakuru counties.Leaders from Mombasa have been supporting the return of port operations to the coastal city, as their Nakuru counterparts push for more investment in the Naivasha ICD.