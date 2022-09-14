Ruto presides over swearing-in of judges at State House

By Collins Omulo

President William Ruto has approved the appointment of Justices Korir Weldon Korir, Aggrey Muchelule, George Odunga and Joel Ngugi as judges of the Court of Appeal, while Makori Evans Kiago and Judith Omange have been appointed as judges of the Environment and Land Court.

They were sworn in Wednesday at State House, Nairobi.

Justice Muchelule was the first to take oath of office as administered by Judiciary Chief Registrar Anne Amadi. He was then followed by Justices Korir, Prof Ngugi and Odunga. Mr Makori and Ms Omange then took oath as judges of the Environment and Lands Court.

"Congratulations to the new judges that have been sworn in. You have my very best wishes as you engage in your mandate and responsibilities as you serve Kenyans," President Ruto said.

"The judges have waited for too long than it should have been but all is well that ends well," he added.