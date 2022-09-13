News

Ruto: Kenyan parents will have their say on CBC

President William Ruto will set up an education reform task force in the coming weeks to spearhead a review of the Competency Based Curriculum (CBC) that is being implemented in the country.

The President also promised to solve the double transition nightmare of the Standard Eight under the 8-4-4 system and Grade Six learners under the CBC to secondary schools in January.

Speaking during his inaugural speech as the fifth President of Kenya at the Moi International sports Centre Kasarani yesterday, Dr Ruto said there is robust discussion in the country, especially on the implementation of the CBC.

Check out our other coverage of President William Ruto's inauguration below:

President Ruto's 13 key directives on first day of power

William Ruto sworn in as Kenya's fifth president

Aliko Dangote, Africa's richest man, attends Ruto inauguration

President Ruto changes social media bios after taking oath

Excitement, expectations in Kasarani ahead of Ruto's swearing-in

Live updates from Ruto's swearing-in ceremony at Kasarani Stadium

Watch Ruto's swearing-in live

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.