'Police watched as I begged for help': Driver of bus torched during protests speaks

By Kevin Cheruiyot

Francis Ogato Nyakundi, the driver of Compliant passenger bus that was torched during the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Alliance demonstrations yesterday, has accused the police of allowing rowdy youths to attack him and his property despite pleas for help.

In an emotional interview with Nation.Africa, Mr Nyakundi revealed that he pleaded with the tens of anti-riot officers on the scene that occurred on Ngong Road to intervene as thugs set the bus ablaze, only to be met with cold stares.

"They didn't even call the fire brigade. If the group of about 30 policemen had done anything, everything would have been saved. But they just watched on as I cried for help," he said.

Mr Henry Mungai Muiruri, the owner of the bus, is now appealing to well-wishers to help him recover his investment.