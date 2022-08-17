'Mulmulwas' job hunting after election defeat

Dennis Kapchok Ruto of the 'Kijana fupi round, Mulmulwas’ fame says he is looking for a job after failing to clinch West Pokot Senate seat in the just concluded general election.

Mr Kapchok running on a Safina Party ticket garnered 3,132 votes, coming in fourth in the county poll.

Dennis Kapchok Ruto left, West Pokot Governor John Lonyangapuo right Photo credit: Pool

The political activist became an online sensation in 2019 after a spat with West Pokot Governor John Lonyangapuo where he refereed to Mr Kapchok as ‘Kijana Fuji round, Mulmulwas’ in a public rant.