'Madam Speaker Sir', MP Salasya gaffes in maiden speech
It was all laughter at the chambers of the National Assembly as Mumias East Member of Parliament (MP) Peter Salasya repeatedly referred to the Deputy Speaker Gladys Shollei as 'Madam Speaker Sir'.
Despite being corrected by fellow legislators, the first time MP could not contain himself from acknowledging Ms Shollei as 'Madam Speaker Sir'.
Mr Salasya was making his maiden speech to the House while debating President William Ruto's inaugural address to the joint sitting of the bicameral Parliament.