Lucy Wangui, mother of three, relishes job as mechanic
Lucy Wangui Kimani, 38, is among the few women in careers traditionally dominated by men. She is an auto mechanic.
She was born in Kairo village in Mathioya, Murang’a County, and schooled at Kairo Primary. She, however, could not proceed for secondary education because of tuition fee challenges. She dropped out and opted to train in mechanics.
She mastered the skill and has now become a sought-after mechanic. She relocated from Murang'a to Lamu County, where she is attached to the Mpeketoni TSS, a renowned auto repair garage with 40 mechanics and casuals. Ms Wangui is the only woman employed here.