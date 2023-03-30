'It's enough': Amid Azimio protests, Mathare traders ask police to leave

Residents of Mathare slum, Nairobi, on Thursday pleaded with the police to leave so they could reopen their business, amid sustained protests against the government.

The protests, called by Azimio coalition leader Raila Odinga, are aimed at compelling the government to, among other things, lower the cost of living.

There have been complaints since the demonstrations began last week, with business people saying they are making losses though damage to their properties and loss of customers.

Kenyans drawn from both sides of the political divide identify the high cost of living as one of the biggest problems that should be urgently addressed by the administration of President William Ruto.

This is according to a new opinion poll by Trends and Insights for Africa (Tifa) that shows 48 per cent of Kenya Kwanza Alliance supporters and 48 per cent of those who back Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party identified the high cost of living as their major concern.

More on this: Cost of living big worry for Kenyans - Tifa poll