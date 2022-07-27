'Enough is enough': DP Ruto answers questions about 'appetite for land'
Deputy President William Ruto on Tuesday evening defended himself against the public perception that he has a ‘good appetite for land’.
The Kenya Kwanza flagbearer explained that he legally acquired every parcel that he owns.
Dr Ruto, who was confronted by the land question during the presidential debate, seized the opportunity to clarify how he acquired the controversial land in Turbo, Uasin Gishu originally belonging to Adrian Muteshi.