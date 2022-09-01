'Don't frustrate my son!': Cleophas Malala's mother confronts police during raid

By Shaban Makokha

The mother of outgoing Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala was drawn into a confrontation after a contingent of police officers on Thursday raided the legislator's home. They had conducted the raid in a bid to arrest him over claims of assault.

Family members, including his mother, came to his defence while demanding that police officers leave Mr Malala alone.

The legislator allegedly assaulted another politician, Mr Joseph Oyolo, during the campaigns for the county governor seat on August 29.

The police officers arrived at Mr Malala’s home in Milimani estate, Kakamega, at around 1.30pm in six vehicles but failed to access the entrance. They then broke the padlocks at the gate leading to his residence.