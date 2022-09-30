News

Badi hands over all NMS functions to Sakaja

Governor Johnson Sakaja on Friday took full charge of Nairobi County government affairs.

This is after the new governor signed the  Deed of Transfer as Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) reverted key functions including Health, Transport and Planning to the county government of Nairobi.

NMS came into place after the signing of a Deed of Transfer of functions between the national government, through the Ministry of Devolution, and the Nairobi County government through ex-Governor Mike Sonko on February 25, 2020.

