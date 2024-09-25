Nandi MCAs nursing injuries after brawl over status of county projects

By Titus Ominde

Several Members of the Nandi County Assembly (MCAs) are nursing minor injuries after a Tuesday brawl.

Chaos which rocked the Assembly and continued late until midnight started when Kabisagaa MCA Davis Sum tabled a report seeking to ascertain projects done and paid for by county funds.

According to Mr Sum, the report was meant to shine a light on the existence of ghost projects in the county.

The debate that followed led to altercations and physical fights among MCAs who were opposed to tabling the report as they attempted to block the mover from presenting it in the House.

Reading the tense mood, the Speaker decided to leave the chambers escorted by the sergeant-at-arms and other security officers. His exit from the Assembly left MCAs exchanging kicks and blows.