Meet father and son who sat KCSE together

By George Odiwuor

It's rare to come across siblings sitting the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) and other national exams at the same time. However, it's even more rare to see parents sitting the same exam with their children.

But in Homa Bay, a man and his teenage son are one of the unique cases.

Evans Oloo, 38, sat for the 2024 KCSE exam alongside his son, Fabjames Omondi, who is 17.

Oloo, a human rights activist, told Nation.Africa that he has always wanted to study law.

"My dream is to be a magistrate. That is why I got into activism," he said.

In the results released Thursday, Oloo got a D (plain) while his son got a B (plain).

Both say they are content with the results they got.

Tough childhood

Oloo, who had a tough childhood while growing up in Lwanda Village, Suba, says his education journey was derailed when he lost both parents at a young age.

He was orphaned in 1997 when both parents fell sick and died the same day.

He did his Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) exams in 2000 at Ongongo Primary School but did not join secondary school because there was no one to pay his fees. He got 258 marks.

Oloo said he resorted to undertake a technical course in welding in 2001 and managed to open a workshop where he fabricates metals to make gates.

"I later got married in 2004 and was blessed with children," he said.

The activist, who also runs an organisation called Interface Community, says he does not want his children to go through the same challenges he did when growing up.

"I did not get an opportunity to go to secondary school. But that does not mean my children should also not learn," Mr Oloo said.



His first born daughter is currently pursuing a law degree at Maseno University after doing her Form Four exams at Ogande Girls.

He says his children inspired him to go back to school and complete his secondary education.