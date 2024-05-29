Malala to CSs Kuria and Murkomen: Resign if you want to continue politicking!

The political implosion in President William Ruto's administration escalated on Wednesday after his United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Secretary General Cleophas Malala made an unprecedented call for the resignation of Cabinet Secretaries involved in the current factional feud.

“Moses Kuria, the Cabinet Secretary for Public Service, Gender, and Affirmative Action, your primary responsibility is to serve the people within your docket. Should you wish to engage in politics, you are welcome to resign and join the political arena,” he said.