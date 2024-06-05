Maandamano: Court frees Babu Owino, six others for involvement in anti-government protests

By Richard Munguti

The High Court has quashed the subversion case against Embakasi East MP Babu Owino and six others.

Paul Ongili Owino alias Babu Owino, activist Calvina Okoth alias Gaucho, Tom Odongo Ong'undi, Michael Otieno Omondi, Pascal Ouma, Kevin Wambo and Willis Owino Baraka were freed Wednesday by Milimani chief magistrate Lucas Onyina.

Mr Onyina said the law under which the seven were charged has been declared unconstitutional and therefore the court cannot proceed with the case.

This is after the High Court declared section 77 (1) of the Penal Code as unconstitutional and ultra vires (beyond one's legal power or authority).

They had been charged with conspiracy to commit subversive activities contrary to section 77 (1) of the Penal Code.