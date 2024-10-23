Hello

Gachagua impeachment: Court rules DCJ Mwilu can empanel judges, says CJ Koome has not raised issue

The High Court has found that Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu properly appointed a three-judge bench to handle petitions touching on the ouster of Rigathi Gachagua as DP, after the judges found that the DCJ can carry out administrative functions of Chief justice Martha Koome.

"We don't find any fault with the DCJ assigning judges to sit in this bench, moreso when the CJ has not raised any red flag," said Justice Anthony Mrima.

