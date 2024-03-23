Fake title holders visiting land offices to be arrested, warns PS Korir

Land PS Generali Nixon Korir has instructed land registrars and other officials to ensure that fraudsters who go to their offices with fake title deeds to claim other people's land are arrested.

The PS said anyone presenting a fake title deed at any land office counter should be immediately handed over to the police who are working closely with the Ministry of Lands and Physical Planning.

"People who present fake money are arrested on the spot, the same should happen to those who present fake titles with the intention of defrauding other people," the PS said.