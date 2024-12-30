Ex-presidential aspirant Reuben Kigame arrested, released after leading Eldoret demos

By Titus Ominde

Former presidential aspirant Reuben Kigame was arrested after he attempted to lead anti-abduction demos in Eldoret.

Kigame, who was accompanied by Uasin Association of Artists chair David Mzalendo, was immediately released upon arriving at Central Police station.

Police officers patrolling Eldoret City also confiscated placards that the demonstrators had in their possession.

"We had gathered at Zion Mall with some youths to join other Kenyans in protesting against abductions in our country. It is unfortunate that police officers arrested us. They claimed that our demonstration did not follow the right procedure," he said.

"The reasons given by police to stop our demonstration are not adding up."