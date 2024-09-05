Activists disrupt court proceedings as judge was writing ruling on Masengeli snubbing summons

Activists, including Julius Kamau, disrupted a court session Thursday to demand the arrest of Acting Inspector-General of Police Gilbert Masengeli.

The judge was in the process of writing his ruling after the police had snubbed his fifth summons when two men began shouting in court. They demanded that Mr Masengeli reveal the whereabouts of three men abducted in Kitengela recently.

"Go and arrest the Inspector-General. Where is my brother?" one of the activists shouted.

Justice Lawrence Mugambi walked out. The activists were led out of the courtroom by security.