'Hii kazi itaendelea': Ruto speaks on housing levy amid court judgment
President William Ruto says the government will continue with plans to rectify a proposed law on the housing levy. This is after his affordable housing plan suffered a major blow Friday after the Court of Appeal declined to extend an order allowing the government to continue collecting the housing levy.
The government had asked the Appellate Court to suspend the judgement of the High Court that found the levy illegal as it targets a section of the population.