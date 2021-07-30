Zverev ends Djokovic's Golden Slam hopes with comeback win at Olympics

Serbia's Novak Djokovic takes off his shirt as he competes against Germany's Alexander Zverev

Serbia's Novak Djokovic takes off his shirt as he competes against Germany's Alexander Zverev during their Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games men's singles semifinal tennis match at the Ariake Tennis Park in Tokyo on July 30, 2021.

Photo credit: Vincenzo Pinto | AFP

By  AFP

  • The world number one collapsed from a set and a break ahead as German fourth seed Zverev won 1-6, 6-3, 6-1 to set up a Sunday final against Russian Karen Khachanov
  • His attempt to make history came to a close as Zverev powered 30 winners past the usually impregnable Djokovic in a stunning display
  • It was yet more heartbreak for the 20-time Grand Slam champion at the Olympics, where his best result is a bronze medal in 2008

Tokyo

