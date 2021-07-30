Zverev ends Djokovic's Golden Slam hopes with comeback win at Olympics

Tokyo

Novak Djokovic's bid for a calendar Golden Grand Slam was dramatically ended by Alexander Zverev in the Olympics men's singles semi-finals on Friday.

The world number one collapsed from a set and a break ahead as German fourth seed Zverev won 1-6, 6-3, 6-1 to set up a Sunday final against Russian Karen Khachanov.

The 34-year-old Djokovic has never won the Olympic singles title.

The Serbian star had already captured the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon trophies this year and needed Olympic gold and the US Open crown to emulate Steffi Graf, who achieved the feat in 1988, by winning the Golden Slam.

But his attempt to make history came to a close as Zverev powered 30 winners past the usually impregnable Djokovic in a stunning display.

It was yet more heartbreak for the 20-time Grand Slam champion at the Olympics, where his best result is a bronze medal in 2008.

He lost to eventual winner Andy Murray in the semi-finals in London nine years ago, and was in tears after a first-round exit to Juan Martin del Potro at the 2016 Rio Games.

Zverev is looking to become the first German to win singles gold since Graf in Seoul after winning 10 of the last 11 games against Djokovic.

"It's incredible beating the best player in the world undoubtedly right now and in this season," said the world number five.

Double tragedy

Djokovic's second chance to win a gold medal also evaporated later Friday, as he and Nina Stojanovic lost their mixed doubles semi-final to Aslan Karatsev and Elena Vesnina 7-6 (7/4), 7-5.

Djokovic, roared on by a large contingent of his Serbian Olympic teammates, took the first set against Zverev in trademark fashion by winning most of the big points.

Zverev put Djokovic's serve under pressure in the early stages of the second set, but the top seed wriggled out of trouble in the fourth game and broke in the next.

Zverev dumped a simple volley into the net on break point and hammered the ball into the empty stands in frustration.

That looked to be the final nail in his coffin, but the 24-year-old bounced back immediately with a break to love as Djokovic uncharacteristically played an error-strewn game at a vital time.

The momentum had suddenly swung in Zverev's favour and he quickly broke again, before taking his second set point to force a decider with a run of four straight games.

Any thoughts that Zverev would feel the tension were dispelled in the opening game of the third set as he broke once more.

He dug deep to consolidate his breakthrough and make it six consecutive games, saving four break points, the third of which after a stunning rally, finished off by a backhand passing shot up the line.

That proved to be the decisive moment, as Zverev then sealed a double break to put one foot in the final, with Djokovic reacting angrily after shanking a groundstroke long.

He finally snapped an eight-game losing streak, but his Olympic dream was already in tatters, and Zverev sealed a final place on his second match point with a rasping backhand.

Djokovic could still win two bronze medals, with a match against Pablo Carreno Busta to come on Saturday before he teams up with Stojanovic to take on Australians Ashleigh Barty and John Peers.

'Pure happiness'

Khachanov, a former top-10 player who has struggled for consistency in the last three seasons, produced an impressive display earlier to dispatch Carreno Busta 6-3, 6-3.

Khachanov is bidding to become the first Russian champion in the men's singles since Yevgeny Kafelnikov struck gold in Sydney 21 years ago.

"It's just pure happiness, pleasure to be here to live those moments, these kind of memories will stay forever," the 25-year-old, who reached the Wimbledon quarter-finals earlier this month, said.

Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic won the men's doubles title with a 6-4, 3-6, 10-6 victory over fellow Croatians Marin Cilic and Ivan Dodig, while Marcus Daniell and Michael Venus became New Zealand's first Olympic tennis medallists for 109 years by taking the bronze.