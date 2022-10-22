Young Mimi shines in Uasin Gishu swimming championship

Beru Mimi from Greenvale School, Eldoret, timed 30 minutes and 39 seconds to win girls’ seven years and under 25 metres short course breaststroke competition in Uasin Gishu County Swimming Championships on Saturday at Rupaz Fun and Fitness Centre in Eldoret.

Mimi’s schoolmate Amber Nduati timed 32.51 to finish second in the race, followed by Blessing Niphrey from Swimfit Class Kisumu (32.92).

Vanita Okello, of Swimfit Classic Club in Kisumu County, gestures after winning the Uasin Gishu County Aquatic Association Swimming Championships, Girls' 12-13 years 25 metres butterfly competition at Rupa’z Fun and Fitness Centre in Eldoret town, Uasin Gishu County on October 22, 2022.





Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

In boys’ seven years and under category, Troy Leboy from Torpedo clinched won after timing 30.65 ahead of his teammate Nathan Kiprono (31.06) with Ryan Waweru ofNdupawa Swim Club finishing third.

Atete Channelle from Rupaz Elite Swim team won girls’ 8-9 years 25m short course breast stroke race in 26.29 ahead of Joy Tamara from Swimfit Class Kisumu (26.97) and Nicole Sum from Greenvale School, Eldoret (28.10).

“My target is to continue training and gain more experience so as to one day represent my country in various events globally,” she said.

In the girls’ 10-11 years 25m short course backstroke category, Kendra Hawi from Swimfit Class won in 20.16 ahead of Vahkeinah Leboy from Torpedo (20.90) and Nadia Vusha also from Torpedo (21.01).

Mitchell Otieno of Torpedo Club in Uasin Gishu County reacts after winning the Uasin Gishu County Aquatic Association Swimming Championships Girls' 16 years and over 25 metres butterfly competition at Rupa’z Fun and Fitness Centre in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County on October 22, 2022.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

In the boys’ category, Simon Knaan from Torpedo won in 22.83 ahead of Brighton Kuria from Ndupawa (23.63) and Jeremiah Opere (26.20).