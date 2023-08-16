Yaounde Notebook- Day 3

NTSA would have a field day nabbing Cameroon matatus

*********

In Cameroon, public transport is normally a preserve for small personal cars that are painted yellow.

Related Malkia Strikers dispatch Rwanda in Nations Championship opener Sports

The majority of them are the old model Toyota Yaris and Vitz with a capacity of four passengers.

However, in the usual “matatu” culture of disobeying traffic rules, these taxis carry two passengers on the front seat and another four are jammed on the back seat as drivers seek to maximise on profits.

The majority of them would definitely not pass an inspection test at the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) back home.

Castel, Kadji common beer brands sold here

********

Alcohol here is sold in cans or the usual brown or green bottles made of glass.

A bottle of locally produced Kadji beer is packaged in a 650ml bottle and costs 1,000 Cameroon Francs (approximately Sh239.80)

Castel, which is imported, is sold both in cans and bottles. A 500ml can goes for 1500 Cameroon Francs. (approximately Sh359.70).

Both beers have an alcohol percentage of 5 percent. It will take the average Kenyan around 10 rounds of beer to get tipsy or at least stagger.

Saudi Arabian league craze already gripping Cameroon

*******

Top Saudi Arabian clubs have been on a spending spree with a couple of African players leaving Europe to play there.

Franck Kessie, Edouard Mendy and Sadio Mane are some of the big names from West Africa who have moved to the Saudi Arabia Pro League.

Cameroonians are big fans of the Saudi league perhaps because their top striker, Vincent Aboubakar, once played for Al Nasr.

The league matches are easily available on Canal+ channels and it’s common to find football fans hurdled together in food joints watching.