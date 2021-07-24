Wrap: China claim early Olympic golds, Carapaz wins cycling crown

Yang Qian.

China's Yang Qian competes in the women’s 10m air rifle final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Asaka Shooting Range in the Nerima district of Tokyo on July 24, 2021.

Photo credit: Tauseef Mustafa | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • As the troubled build-up to the pandemic-postponed Games gave way to the first full day of competition, China secured victories in shooting and weightlifting.
  • Yang Qian sparked the mini gold rush in the 10-metre air rifle competition, pipping Russia's Anastasiia Galashina with a dramatic last-shot victory to take the very first title of the Games.

Tokyo, Japan

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.