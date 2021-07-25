World No.1 Barty suffers shock defeat in first round of Olympics

Ashleigh Barty

Australia's Ashleigh Barty reacts during Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games women's singles first round tennis match against Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo at the Ariake Tennis Park in Tokyo on July 25, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Tiziana Fabi | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Barty, the reigning Wimbledon champion, dropped serve twice in each set as 48th-ranked Sorribes Tormo made just five unforced errors to the Australian's 27 to earn a shock win.

Tokyo

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.