World Championships enters crucial quarter final stage

After two weeks of preliminary matches spread over two rounds, only eight teams remain in contention for the title at the ongoing FIVB World Championships.

Hosts Netherlands, Belgium, Dominican Republic and Thailand were some of the surprise exits after the conclusion of the second round on Sunday.

Japan and China Sunday won their respective Pool 'E' matches to reach the quarter-finals.

China, who started the day on 17 points, needed a win of any kind against Belgium to seal their place in the last eight and they did in style at the Ahoy arena in Rotterdam, winning 3-0 (25-18, 25-18, 27-25) to finish fourth in Pool 'E' with 20 points.

Japan, on the other hand, needed at least a point to reach the quarters, but they got three instead after beating hosts Netherlands 3-0 (25-23, 25-23, 25-21) to finish third on 21 points.

The two sides join Pool 'E' leaders Italy (25 points) and second-placed Brazil (23) in the last eight.

Only the top four teams from the two second round pools qualify for the quarter-finals.

Defending champions Serbia finished top of Pool 'F' unbeaten with 26 points, followed closely by Olympic champions USA on 20 points. Turkey and Poland tied on 17 points to complete the quarter finals roster from Pool 'F'.

Quarter-final matches will be played on Tuesday in Gliwice, Poland and Apeldoorn, Netherlands.

All eight teams take a rest on Monday before returning to the courts on Tuesday.

European champions Italy will be the first in action on Tuesday against China in Apeldoorn at 6pm Kenyan time before Brazil take on Japan at the same venue from 9pm.

Meanwhile in Gliwice, Olympic champions USA will open the floor with a tie against Turkey at 6.30pm before Serbia face off with hosts Poland at 9.30pm.

Quarter-final pairings Tuesday fixtures (all Kenyan time)

Italy v China 6pm, Apeldoorn

USA v Turkey 6.30pm, Gliwice

Brazil v Japan 9pm, Apeldoorn