Why South Africa want World Cup qualifier replayed

Ghana players celebrate with their fans after scoring a goal against South Africa during their 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifier at Cape Coast on November 14, 2021.

  • Ghana and South Africa finished level on points and goal difference and the Black Stars won the section because they scored seven goals, one more than Bafana Bafana (The Boys), over six matches.
  • "Justice needs to be served and the match replayed," South African Football Association chief executive Tebogo Mothlante told reporters as he slammed the refereeing of Senegalese Maguette Ndiaye.

