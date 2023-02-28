Why Pipeline's Paul Gitau is more than a coach

For Kenya Volleyball Federation National League side Kenya Pipeline, Paul Gitau is more like a father figure to the players than a coach.

They have a father-daughter bond rather than a coach-player relationship.

Speaking on Monday night during NTVs's live sports show, SpotOn!, Pipeline captain Rose Magoi said that the coach has made it easy for the players to approach him with issues on and off the court.

Magoi, coach Gitau, middle blocker Gladys Ekaru, left attacker Naomi Too and libero Celestine Nyongesa appeared on the show.

“His openness has made it easy for every player. You can talk to him about anything. He is welcoming and non-judgmental. His confidence has rubbed us off and we are happy to have him as our coach. He has pushed for the welfare of the players and there is nothing we can reward him if not good results.

Once the players are content and satisfied, the results and performance will definitely be positive," said Magoi, who was awarded the Best Setter during the National League play-offs.

From left to right: NTV Sports' Bernard Ndong, Kenya Pipeline players Celestine Nyongesa, Gladys Ekaru, coach Paul Gitau, captain Rose Magoi, Naomi Too and co-host James Wokabi during NTV's live sports show, SportOn on February 27, 2023 at Nation Centre. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Last month, they reclaimed the title they last won in 2017 and Gitau said he was glad he proved his naysayers wrong.

“I was named the team coach in 2019 and I asked the management to give me three years to deliver the title that had been elusive since 2018. I’m glad that I have achieved that within the period. People had called the management to say I didn’t fit the bill, but I’m happy the management gave me the chance," said Gitau.

“I have never been swayed by the big names and I’m a firm believer of giving a chance to a player that deserves, regardless of the age. And that’s why we have managed to perform well.

The management has been supportive and I hope as they push to become the best brand of selling oil and gas in Africa, we will also win the Africa Clubs Championship title,” he added.

Ekaru, who was voted the Best Blocker during the play-offs, said patience and discipline has propelled her to where she is.

“It was not long after I joined Pipeline from Kwanthanze Secondary School in 2018 that there was mass exodus of players to KCB. I was young, but I’m glad Magoi and the then coach Margaret Indakala held my hand and guided me,” said Ekaru, who named former national team captain Brackcides Agala as her role model.

“I was an athlete before my secondary school teacher Justine Kigwari convinced me to join volleyball and I’m glad the switch is paying off,” she added.

Noel Murambi, Leonida Kasaya and Violet Makuto had moved to KCB, but are now back at the Oiliers.

Veronica Tanui, Joan Muindi, Truphosa Chepkemei and Christine Njambi crossed over to KCB before Tanui joined Kenya Defence Forces.

Too and Nyongesa praised Gitau for upholding discipline and having zero tolerance to gossip.