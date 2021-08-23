Why Liverpool are preventing Salah from joining Pharaohs

Mohamed Salah

Liverpool's Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Salah (right) celebrates scoring his team's third goal with Liverpool's English defender Trent Alexander-Arnold during their English Premier League match against Norwich City at Carrow Road on August 14, 2021.

Photo credit: Justin Tallis | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • British media reported earlier that the Reds were also refusing to release Fabinho, Roberto Firmino and Alisson Becker for Brazil's three upcoming World Cup qualifiers.
  • Both Egypt and Brazil and are on the UK Government's 'red list'.

Cairo

