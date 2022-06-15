Why Kenya risks been suspended from FIVB

Malkia Strikers risk been suspended from the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) should they fail to participate in World Championship, Kenya Volleyball Federation revealed Wednesday.

The event is scheduled for September 23 to October 15 and will be co hosted by Poland and the Netherlands.

Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) had in April forwarded a budget of Sh46 million shillings to the Ministry of Sports to cater for their two months High Performance Training in Brazil, build-up matches in Serbia and World Championships.

Twenty players and two officials are scheduled to travel to Brazil on Sunday. However by Wednesday morning, the government had remained non-committal on facilitating their travel logistics.

Speaking at the Moi International Sports Kasarani in Nairobi on Wednesday, KVF deputy chairman Charles Nyaberi said FIVB sanctions might be tough and indefinite.

“FIVB have been kind to Kenya to give it chance to train at the highest level and to cater for their logistics in Brazil for the time they will be there and therefore it’s unfortunate that we are watching that opportunity pass by. We urge the government to come through for this team and more so the players who will have the chance to showcase their talent at that stage,” said Nyaberi.

“We only need air tickets, players and officials allowances and coronavirus tests funds. This is not too much to ask from the government considering our previous good working relationship,” he added.

Team coach Paul Bitok shared Nyaberi’s sentiments, saying President Uhuru Kenyatta promised the team full support when he hosted them last year in Mombasa after their participation in delayed Tokyo Olympics Games.

“The players didn’t train today because they are unsure of their traveling arrangements to Brazil and the World Championship. We plead with President Uhuru Kenyatta to make these plans come into fruition. We just need air tickets, allowance and Covid-19 tests funds. This is a golden opportunity that we should take with both hands,” offered Bitok.

Assistant captain Noel Murambi bemoaned the development saying the trip to Brazil will help shape the young players into world beaters.

“I know there is a lot of activities the government is involved in this period, but let them remember us. We have brought the country accolades and I hope previous exploits will persuade them to facilitate us,” said Murambi.

Former national team setter Jane Wacu visited the team and wished them well.