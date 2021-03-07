Why Ahmad is Motsepe's only obstacle in becoming Caf president

In this file photo taken on May 15, 2015 Chairman of African Rainbow Minerals Patrice Motsepe addresses the Co-Chairs press conference on the second day of the World Economic Forum meeting on Africa.

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Ahmad was a shock presidential election winner in 2017, ending the 29-year reign of Cameroonian Issa Hayatou by 34 votes to 20 in Addis Ababa.
  • But after a promising start in which he gave voices to a wide range of stakeholders, including former stars, CAF deteriorated under his leadership.

Johannesburg

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. PRIME Five talking points from the FKF-PL

  2. Team LeBron dominates 2021 NBA All-Star Game

  3. Poll: Most Japanese don't want foreign fans at Olympics

  4. Kenyan judokas win regional title in Zanzibar

  5. Why Ahmad is Motsepe's only obstacle in becoming Caf president

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.