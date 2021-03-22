File | AFP

When will Mo Salah's Egypt arrive in Kenya?

  • Kenya faces an uphill task in their quest to make an immediate return to the continental showpiece after the 2019 championships held in Egypt.
  • To qualify, Mulee’s charges must beat Egypt and Togo away in Lome on Monday, and hope that either the Pharaohs or Comoros lose all their remaining matches.
  • As of Sunday, 17 Harambee Stars players including five foreign-based, had reported to camp.

The star-studded Egyptian national football team, The Pharaohs, are expected in the country Tuesday night ahead of their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier against Harambee Stars on Thursday at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

