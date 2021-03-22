When will Mo Salah's Egypt arrive in Kenya?

The star-studded Egyptian national football team, The Pharaohs, are expected in the country Tuesday night ahead of their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier against Harambee Stars on Thursday at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

After the much-awaited clash with coach Jacob “Ghost” Mulee’s charges, The Pharaohs, who lead Group G with eight points, will return home to face Comoros on Monday.

Comoros have also amassed eight points, but with an inferior goal difference, while Harambee Stars sit third in the pool with three points. Togo are last with one point.

Egypt’s coach Hossam El-Badry had last Thursday named a strong 28-man squad for the two crucial matches.

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah, Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny and Galatasary striker Mostafa Mohamed are some of the top players named in the squad.

After touching down in Nairobi on Tuesday at 9pm, Egypt will have a feel of Kasarani on Wednesday from 7pm, while hosts Harambee Stars will hold their final training session earlier in the day.

The match, which will be played under strict Covid-19 regulations as dictated by the Confederation of African Football (Caf), will kick-off at 7pm.

Apart from being played behind closed doors, only 20 accredited journalists will be allowed to cover the match. Just five Covid-19 free photographers will be allowed at the perimeter zone of the pitch.

Kenya faces an uphill task in their quest to make an immediate return to the continental showpiece after the 2019 championships held in Egypt.

To qualify, Mulee’s charges must beat Egypt and Togo away in Lome on Monday, and hope that either the Pharaohs or Comoros lose all their remaining matches.

As of Sunday, 17 Harambee Stars players including five foreign-based, had reported to camp.

The five foreign-based players are strikers Michael Olunga (Al-Duhail, Oatar) and Masud Juma (Difaa Hassani El Jadidi, Morocco), midfielders Duke Abuya (Nkana, Zambia), Cliff Nyakeya (Masr, Egypt), and Duncan Otieno (Lusaka Warriors, Zambia).

The match will be steered by South Africans Victor Miguel (center referee), Zakhele Thusi Granville Siwela (first assistant referee), Athenkosi Ndongeni (second assistant referee), and Abongile Tom (fourth official).