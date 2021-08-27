Wawira back, satisfied with having raised powerlifting bar high

In Tokyo

She may not have won a medal in her powerlifting debut at the Tokyo Paralympic Games, but Hellen Wawira Kariuki arrives back home this weekend from the Japanese capital with her head held up high.

The satisfaction of finishing fifth in the world and having broken a huge psychological barrier offers hope for Wawira, 29, who joined the sport of para powerlifting just six years ago.

Para powerlifting has come full circle, having made its Olympic debut at the 1964 Games in Tokyo.

It’s the ultimate test for upper body strength.

Basically, in para powerlifting, the athlete lies flat on the back on a special bench with the bar suspended above and loaded with weights.

The athlete is then handed the bar with the weights and is supposed to lower it to chest level and, with one fluid motion, lift the bar to simultaneously lock both elbows.

A clean lift is a big deal and, usually several ‘no lift’ calls are made for faulty attempts.

At Thursday’s final featuring Wawira in the below 41 kilogrammes (athlete’s weight) category, two competitors – Ukraine’s Maryna Kopika and Cuba’s Leidy Rodriguez Rodriguez – received ‘no lift’ calls in each of their three attempts.

On the opposite end, China’s Lingling Guo successfully attempted a world record lift of 109kgs to take gold in the process.

Wawira was in medal contention for a while but dropped to fifth after two clean lifts at 90 and 93 kilogrammes.

Even the bronze medalist, Venezuela’s Sarahy Clara Fuentes Monasterio, and fourth-placed New Zealander Zoe Newzon each managed just one clean lift with two ‘no lift’ recordings.

Wawira is also the only competitor who managed two straight clean lifts in the competition, first at 90kgs and then 93kgs.

But her third attempt at 95kgs was recorded as a ‘no lift’.

Incidentally, Wawira had come into these Games after recording three ‘no lifts’ in competition in Dubai.

“It was her best performance. To get a clean lift is not easy,” Wawira’s coach Lena Nyaboke Marita said Thursday as she prepared for Saturday’s trip back home with her protégé.

“This performance has encouraged her and we shall immediately start preparations for next year’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.”

Nyaboke believes Kenya has good powerlifters who just need more exposure and training in proper technique.

“We have good potentials, like Joyce Njuguna who was Wawira’s training partner,” the coach adds.

“In powerlifting, the technique matters a lot… You can lift very heavy weights but if you don’t have the technique, all this will count for nothing.

“It’s important to perfect both lift and arm movement.”

Sort of more brain and less brawn, perhaps?

Wawira, 29, will travel encouraged by her experience at the Tokyo International Forum, a global exhibition centre and imposing venue of the competition.

“I thank God for coming this far. In powerlifting, to be told you have managed a ‘good lift’ is no joke!” Wawira said on Thursday.

“I really thank God for the ‘good lift.’ That’s what matters, really. They usually look at the chest, how you control the bar which should be well synchronized and aligned.”

Wawira perfected her technique after she went into pre-Games camp on July 19 at Nairobi’s Utalii Hotel.

“When I started, I used to lift the bar at undesirable angles but coach David (Waore) helped me perfect the positioning of the bar,” she explains.

“My target was to lift 100kgs, but even if I haven’t reached that target, at my next competition the first target will be 100kgs,” she says, her confidence levels certainly boosted by Thursday’s proceedings.

Incidentally, Wawira went into competition feeling unwell and couldn’t eat well.

She weighed in at 40.37kgs and, feeling unwell, couldn’t eat well before competition as she also watched her body weight.

“My dream was to break the record at 110kgs! I will maintain the 41kg category until I break that world record and I’m sure I will get it next year.”

Certainly, with such resolve, it’s quite easy to take Wawira’s word for it.

“Looking at Wawira’s performance, given more support and exposure, both she and other lifters will do well in these international competitions,” powerlifting team manager Joseph Ochieng noted.

“Also, more importantly, you can’t excel in weightlifting without injecting some science. We have the natural, raw talent, but we need some science,” he said.

Kenya entered only one powerlifter for the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games.

“We have learnt a lot of lessons here as coaches,” coach Waore offers.