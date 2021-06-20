Youthful beach volleyball pair embrace underdogs tag ahead of qualifiers

Yvonne Wavinya dives for the ball

Yvonne Wavinya dives for the ball during the Kenya women's beach volleyball national team training session at Flamingo by Pride Inn Beach in Mombasa on December 28, 2019.

Photo credit: Wachira Mwangi | Nation Media Group

By  Agnes Makhandia

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kasisi said it has not been easy for her in indoor volleyball
  • Both Kasisi and Wavinya received their first call-ups to the beach volleyball national team in 2019
  • Wavinya said they are targeting a place in the final round

KCB Women's volleyball team player Phoscah Kasisi wants to make a name for herself in beach volleyball.

