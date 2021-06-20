Youthful beach volleyball pair embrace underdogs tag ahead of qualifiers

KCB Women's volleyball team player Phoscah Kasisi wants to make a name for herself in beach volleyball.

Kasisi - who is here in Agadir, Morocco for the second round of Tokyo Olympic Games qualifiers where she has been partnered with Yvonne Wavinya - said it has not been easy for her in indoor volleyball.

"I have longed to be part of the national team but I have been dropped on the many occasions after receiving a call-up, it's really demoralising. Now that I see an opportunity in outdoor sport, I want to push a little more harder. I believe I have what it takes to do well in beach volleyball and having a good partner in Wavinya makes it easier and more interesting," said Kasisi.

"Unlike the indoor sport where a lot of factors are considered, beahc volleyball is about how well you combine with your partner. Of course we come in as underdogs having not played in many events but we have what it takes to pull surprises," added Kasisi, who can play as an opposite and outside hitter in indoor volleyball.

Both Kasisi and Wavinya received their first call-ups to the beach volleyball national team in 2019.

The other pair representing Kenya at the qualifiers has Brackcides Agala and Gaudencia Makokha.

Wavinya, who plays for Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) National League champions Kenya Prisons, said they are targeting a place in the final round.

"We haven't been in this game for long, therefore there is no superior card to be pulled. We know where to cover each other and that's what is required in the sport. We will take one game at a time and hopefully the order of the matches will favour us," said Wavinya.

Wavinya said she will continue juggling the two version of the sport saying only time will tell if at some point she will have to choose one.