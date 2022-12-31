Wacu switches clubs in Seychelles

Celebrated former Kenya women’s national volleyball team setter Jane Wacu has joined Cascade Club from Anse Royale (ARSU) ahead of the Seychelles Volleyball Federation National League that starts next month.

Wacu was attached to ARSU for three consecutive seasons before joining her new club, Cascade on a one-year renewable contract.

Cascade, which was formed in 1980 are the defending league champions and compete in Seychelles' Division One League.

The top tier league will resume next month after taking a break since 2019 due to coronavirus pandemic.

Wacu, who earlier this year earned a promotion from Sergeant to Senior Sergeant at Kenya Prisons, said she had become comfortable at her former club and wanted a new challenge.

“I needed change and I honestly feel like the decision I have made was one that will be healthy for Seychelles volleyball. I felt like my talent could be more useful elsewhere and open more doors. After three seasons, I wanted a new challenge when I can still play (at this level). I’m glad that I have found all that at Cascade,” revealed Wacu on Saturday.

“After going for trials last month, I felt at ease and at home. The welcome was great and I felt like I have been playing here for my entire life. Besides, I really wanted to play alongside Seychelles National team captain Petra Richard since I came here and it’s such a honour that I have the chance now,” she added.

Wacu, who has previously played for Chamaliers club in France said she looks forward to getting individual awards.

“I have missed receiving individual prices. My dream is that we will perform well in the Indian club championship. It’s been a while since I received an award outside Kenya. I have received so many with Kenya Prison, now my goal and wish is to do it with a foreign team. My dream is to end my career at Cascade,” offered Wacu, 37.

Wacu, who took a break from the national team assignments after playing for Malkia Strikers for 16 years, said she is keen to share her exploits with players at Cascade.

“I still have a lot to offer thanks to the wide experience I have gained over the years. I have so much knowledge to share as far as setting department is concerned. We have good players and my role will be to help them become better,” said Wacu.

Cascade is set to participate in the Confederation of Africa Volleyball (CAVB) Zone Seven Indian Club Championship that will be held from January 27 to February 4 in Mauritius.

Meanwhile, KVF women’s National League play-offs will be played at Nyayo National stadium in Nairobi from January 13 to 15.

The event, that brings together the top four teams at the end of regular season was previously scheduled for Mombasa at Kenya Ports Authority Makande hall.

Prisons, 2017 champions Kenya Pipeline , Africa champions KCB Women’s Volleyball Team and Directorate of Criminal Investigations will compete in the three-day event.