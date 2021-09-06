Wacu, Murambi to miss African Nations Championship

Jane Wacu

Jane Wacu autographs a Kenyan flag for Citizen TV journalist Mike Okinyi at Team Kenya’s training session at the Shiohama Civic Gym July 22, 2021.

Photo credit: Elias Makori | Nation Media Group

By  Agnes Makhandia

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Meanwhile, the national men's team arrived in Kigali on Sunday ahead of the men's version that serves off  Wednesday. Fourteen players and officials all tested negative of coronavirus.
  • "We had the feel of the courts this morning and the weather is good. After the draws we will plan the way forward but all in all we are hopeful of better outing," said assistant coach David Lung'aho, who guided the Prisons men's team to a second place finish during the recently concluded KVF play-offs.
  • The technical meeting is expected to be conducted Monday at 8pm.

Experienced duo of Jane Wacu and Noel Murambi have opted out of the national women's team ahead of next week's African Nations Championship in Kigali, Rwanda.

