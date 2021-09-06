Wacu, Murambi to miss African Nations Championship

Experienced duo of Jane Wacu and Noel Murambi have opted out of the national women's team ahead of next week's African Nations Championship in Kigali, Rwanda.

Setter Wacu and left attacker Murambi were part of the team that featured in last month's Tokyo Olympic Games in Japan.

Team manager David Kilundo confirmed the development saying the two will not be part of the team due to medical grounds.

"We will miss their services, but they've got to be attended to. Murambi has injury on the hand, while Wacu has injury on the head and therefore they will not be part of the team atleast for the forthcoming event," said the official, who doubles up as the Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) second vice-chairman.

Kenya Pipeline setter Esther Mutinda will fill the gap left by Wacu, who turns up for Seychelles side Anse Royale, and locally for league champions Kenya Prisons.

Youngster Mutinda will muscle for a starting line up against regular Joy Lusenaka.

In the absence of Murambi, who play for KCB Women's Team, the technical bench led by Paul Bitok, Japheth Munala, Josp Barasa and Esther Jepkosgei have recalled Kenya Prisons' Pamela Masaisai.

Masaisai was not named in the initial provisional squad of 18 players that was released immediately after the KVF play-offs last month in Mombasa.

Masaisai will jostle to make it to the final squad of 14 players in the left attacking department alongside team captain Mercy Moim, Leonida Kasaya, and the fast-rising pair of Veronica Adhiambo and Meldine Sande.

At the same time, hard-hitting right attacker Sharon Chepchumba was expected to link up with the team that has moved their training from Nyayo National Stadium to Moi International Sports Centre indoor arena Kasarani Monday.

Chepchumba was away on personal commitments and missed last week's training session at Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi.

The team of 14 players are scheduled to leave for Rwanda on Friday for the event set for September 10-20.

Prisons middle blocker Anne Lowem, Director of Criminal Investigations libero Josphine Wafula and Pipeline's right attacker Pamela Adhiambo were dropped from the squad on Sunday.

At the and of the 10-day event, the top two teams will book tickets to next year's World Championship to be hosted in Poland and Netherlands respectively between September 26 and August 6.

Meanwhile, the national men's team arrived in Kigali on Sunday ahead of the men's version that serves off Wednesday. Fourteen players and officials all tested negative of coronavirus.

"We had the feel of the courts this morning and the weather is good. After the draws we will plan the way forward but all in all we are hopeful of better outing," said assistant coach David Lung'aho, who guided the Prisons men's team to a second place finish during the recently concluded KVF play-offs.